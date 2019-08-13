UrduPoint.com
Mexico Police Detain 146 Undocumented Migrants From Central American Countries - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Mexican police have detained at least 146 undocumented migrants from the countries of Central America, local media reported.

Police detained a truck with migrants in Veracruz state, Notimex news agency reported.

The driver and the man who was with him in the truck were handed over by the police to the country's prosecutor's office. They will be charged with human trafficking.

The migrants were brought to the migration services and would later be returned to their home countries. Among them are reportedly citizens of Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

