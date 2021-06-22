UrduPoint.com
Mexico President Says 'cowardly Attack' Killed 14 Innocent Victims

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:15 AM

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday condemned a shooting spree that he said had killed 14 innocent victims over the weekend in the crime-plagued border state of Tamaulipas

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday condemned a shooting spree that he said had killed 14 innocent victims over the weekend in the crime-plagued border state of Tamaulipas.

"Everything indicates that it wasn't a confrontation" between rival gangs, Lopez Obrador told reporters following the massacre on Saturday by gunmen traveling in vehicles in the city of Reynosa.

"It is a cowardly attack that took the lives of innocent people," he said, adding that he had instructed the attorney general's office to lead the investigation into the murders.

Five alleged perpetrators were killed by the security forces, authorities said.

Reynosa, on the border with the United States, has been shaken by escalating turf wars between rival drug cartels in recent years.

It is one of the most violent regions in a country where more than 300,000 people have been murdered since the government deployed the military in the war on drugs in 2006.

Most of the killings are linked to fighting between gangs, according to the authorities.

