Michel Says EU Will Force Vaccine Makers to Respect Delivery Contracts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) The European Union will make COVID-19 vaccine producers live up to their contractual obligations, European Council President Charles Michel said on Sunday, after Pfizer and AstraZeneca announced supply cuts.

"We plan to enforce the contracts approved by the pharmaceutical companies, and we expect more clarity, and we will use all legal means at our disposal," the European Council president told Europe 1.

He dodged the question about whether the pharma companies could expect EU sanctions.

Charles Michel said the EU knew very well that there could be obstacles in vaccine production chains, but stressed that the bloc expected pharma giants to engage in a transparent dialogue about reasons for their failures.

US drugmaker Pfizer reduced deliveries to the EU this week allegedly to adjust production in Europe. AstraZeneca said it would too cut supplies of its cheaper vaccine by 60 percent after running into production problems at a Belgian site.