Mine Hits UN Vehicle In Mali, Wounding 10 Peacekeepers - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:58 PM

At least 10 United Nations peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle hit a mine in northern Mali, UN Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) At least 10 United Nations peacekeepers were wounded when their vehicle hit a mine in northern Mali, UN Deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Thursday.

"The UN Mission in Mali reports that one of its mine protected vehicles hit a mine early this morning during an operation outside Kidal city in Northern Mali. Preliminary reports indicate that 10 peacekeepers on board were wounded, including four seriously," Haq said during a press briefing.

The wounded members of the United Nations Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) are currently receiving medical treatment, Haq said.

MINMUSA has launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

The UN peacekeeping mission was deployed to Mali in 2013 to help ensure security and political transition in the country that was gripped by an active armed conflict between 2012 and 2015.

At least 200 peacekeepers have died while serving in MINUSMA since the mission was established, according to the United Nations.

