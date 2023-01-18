UrduPoint.com

Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Islamic Republic Of Mauritania Receives The OIC Secretary-General

Within the framework of his working visit to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, H.E. Mr. Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, in Nouakchott, received H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday 16 January 2023

During the meeting, H.E. the Secretary-General expressed his appreciation for the continued support of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to the OIC.
The discussions focused on issues of bilateral interest with special emphasis on the preparations for the 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to take place on 16-17 March 2023, in Nouakchott.

In this respect, H.E. the Secretary-General expressed his satisfaction at the progress of the preparations for the said Session and paid tribute to the Mauritanian Authorities for their commitment to do their utmost in order to meet the conditions for the success of the event.


Furthermore, the two parties exchanged views on the main issues on the agenda of the OIC, notably the Palestinian question and the situation in Afghanistan. They underlined the need to do everything possible to contribute to meeting the challenges faced by some Member States, particularly in the Sahel region and the Lake Chad Basin.

