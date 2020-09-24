Minsk Riot Police Use Batons, Detain 5 Protesters After Attempt to Break Through Cordon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Belarusian riot police detained five protesters in the Nemiga area of Minsk after they tried to break through the police cordon, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

During the detention, the riot police used batons, one of the detained protesters was injured ” he had blood on his face, which also was on the asphalt along the way he was taken to the police wan.