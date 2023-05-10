UrduPoint.com

Moldovan Police Say 180 People To Be Fined For Wearing St. George's Ribbons On Victory Day

Moldovan Police Say 180 People to Be Fined for Wearing St. George's Ribbons on Victory Day

Moldovan police will issue 180 fines for wearing symbolic St. George's ribbons associated with Russian patriotism during recent Victory Day celebrations, Moldova's General Inspectorate said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Moldovan police will issue 180 fines for wearing symbolic St. George's ribbons associated with Russian patriotism during recent Victory Day celebrations, Moldova's General Inspectorate said on Wednesday.

On May 9, numerous Victory Day celebrations took place in Moldova. Many participants at the events wore the black and orange ribbon of Saint George, a symbol of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, including Igor Dodon, a former president of Moldova. The ribbons were banned in Moldova last year.

"The police officers watched public order and provided security at public events. We noted 180 violations related to the illegal wearing of the St. George's ribbon, 16 perpetrators are civil servants, including nine parliament members. 15 protocols were made and nine notifications handed on the spot, seven testimonies were heard. The rest (of the violators) will be invited to police stations, fines will be issued," the department said.

On Tuesday, Victory Day was celebrated in former Soviet countries including in 500 Moldovan cities and towns, where 43,000 people took part in the events, the police said. According to Moldovan opposition estimations, no less than 100,000 people took part in the celebration in Chisinau only, and nearly 30,000 more could not reach the Moldovan capital, since the police turned back cars headed for the city.

In April 2022, Moldova banned the wearing of the St. George's ribbon, as well as the displaying of the letters "V" and "Z," which have become the symbols of the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine. For wearing these symbols, individuals risk being fined $250-500; officials could be fined $500-1000, and entities $1,000-1,670. The ban on wearing the St. George's ribbon has been criticized by the Moldovan opposition.

