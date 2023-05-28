Moldovan, Polish Lawmakers to Discuss Regional Security on Monday - Parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Members of parliament in Poland will be hosting their Moldovan counterparts on May 29 for the ninth bilateral Parliamentary Assembly to discuss regional security and other issues of mutual interest, the Moldovan legislature said on Sunday.

"Moldovan parliamentarians and their Polish colleagues will discuss various topical issues, both in the field of security, especially in the context of the situation in Ukraine, and in the field of economy, energy and development between Moldova and the Republic of Poland," Moldova's parliament said.

The Moldovan lawmakers will also take part in the discussion of conditions for their country's accession to the European Union.

They expect to learn more about the assistance Chisinau can count on from Warsaw in the context of its European integration.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Moldova and Poland was established on July 25, 2011 in Chisinau. It is an inter-parliamentary consultative body created to develop common points of view on issues and projects of mutual interest.

Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising prices, with gas tariffs increasing almost seven-fold in 2022 and electricity tariffs almost four-fold. The population's debts for utilities have increased. Against the backdrop of higher energy prices and rising inflation, anti-government protests have been taking place in the country for months.