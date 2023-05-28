UrduPoint.com

Moldovan, Polish Lawmakers To Discuss Regional Security On Monday - Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Moldovan, Polish Lawmakers to Discuss Regional Security on Monday - Parliament

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Members of parliament in Poland will be hosting their Moldovan counterparts on May 29 for the ninth bilateral Parliamentary Assembly to discuss regional security and other issues of mutual interest, the Moldovan legislature said on Sunday.

"Moldovan parliamentarians and their Polish colleagues will discuss various topical issues, both in the field of security, especially in the context of the situation in Ukraine, and in the field of economy, energy and development between Moldova and the Republic of Poland," Moldova's parliament said.

The Moldovan lawmakers will also take part in the discussion of conditions for their country's accession to the European Union.

They expect to learn more about the assistance Chisinau can count on from Warsaw in the context of its European integration.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Moldova and Poland was established on July 25, 2011 in Chisinau. It is an inter-parliamentary consultative body created to develop common points of view on issues and projects of mutual interest.

Moldova is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising prices, with gas tariffs increasing almost seven-fold in 2022 and electricity tariffs almost four-fold. The population's debts for utilities have increased. Against the backdrop of higher energy prices and rising inflation, anti-government protests have been taking place in the country for months.

Related Topics

Assembly Electricity Ukraine Energy Crisis Parliament European Union Chisinau Warsaw Poland Moldova May July Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

5 hours ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

5 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

5 hours ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.