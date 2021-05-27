(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) A delegation from Moldova will not take part in the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in Minsk due to restrictions on flights to Belarus, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Thursday.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday.

"Unfortunately, I was informed that the Moldovan delegation would not be able to participate as planned.

This is also a consequence of incomprehensible and unnatural events related to the far-fetched flight restrictions. As a matter of fact, our Moldovan partners have suffered because of the policies of European countries," Golovchenko said at the meeting with CIS executive secretary Sergei Lebedev.

At the same time, the Belarusian prime minister said that Moldova would be represented at the council meeting by its ambassador in Minsk.