WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) An unidentified object has been detected in the airspace over the US state of Montana, US Senator from Montana Jon Tester said after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed the airspace around the city of Havre near the border with Canada.

"I am aware of the object in Montana air space and remain in close contact with senior DOD (Department of Defense) and Administration officials. I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates. I will continue to demand answers for the American public," Tester said on Twitter.

The FAA said in its Saturday notice that the airspace around Havre was closed to support US Department of Defense activities, but no further details were provided.

On Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement to Sputnik that it was tracking "a high-altitude airborne object" over northern Canada. Later in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the unidentified object was shot down by a US F-22 aircraft over the Yukon. The White House said that the downed object had been tracked over 24 hours and was unmanned.