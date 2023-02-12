UrduPoint.com

Montana Senator Says Aware Of Object In State's Airspace

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 07:10 AM

Montana Senator Says Aware of Object in State's Airspace

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) An unidentified object has been detected in the airspace over the US state of Montana, US Senator from Montana Jon Tester said after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) closed the airspace around the city of Havre near the border with Canada.

"I am aware of the object in Montana air space and remain in close contact with senior DOD (Department of Defense) and Administration officials. I am closely monitoring the situation and am receiving regular updates. I will continue to demand answers for the American public," Tester said on Twitter.

The FAA said in its Saturday notice that the airspace around Havre was closed to support US Department of Defense activities, but no further details were provided.

On Saturday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said in a statement to Sputnik that it was tracking "a high-altitude airborne object" over northern Canada. Later in the day, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the unidentified object was shot down by a US F-22 aircraft over the Yukon. The White House said that the downed object had been tracked over 24 hours and was unmanned.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Twitter White House Montana Havre Justin Trudeau Border From

Recent Stories

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

7 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

7 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

7 hours ago
 City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

City police chief visits Tableeghi congregation

7 hours ago
 PSL players visited SSU headquarters

PSL players visited SSU headquarters

7 hours ago
 PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants t ..

PML-N not afraid of election: Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Qa ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.