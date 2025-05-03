Around 8,890 Intending Pakistani Pilgrims Arrive In Madinah So Far
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM
MADINAH al-MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Pakistan Hajj Mission has so far received approximately 8,890 intending Pakistani pilgrims in Madinah by Saturday, who arrived through 35 flights operated by various airlines from major cities of Pakistan to perform their religious obligation under the government scheme.
As many as 12 flights, carrying 3,300 more pilgrims (guest of Allah Almighty) are scheduled to arrive in the holy City Madinah on Saturday, Spokesperson Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Muhammad Umer Butt told APP here.
Hajj, the pilgrimage to Makkah, is the fifth pillar and the most significant manifestation of Islamic faith and unity in the world.
Hajj pilgrims from across the world are converging in Makkah for a five-day communion with Allah Almighty to seek forgiveness for their sins and invoke His blessings, starting from the 8th of Zilhajj.
The direct flight operation from major airports of Pakistan to the city of the Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) will continue for first 15 days following the launch of the pre-hajj flights operation on April 29.
Muhammad Umer Butt, told this agency that the 'advanced caravans'---- 1st groups of Pakistani intending pilgrims who completed their eight-day stay in the city of the Prophet (PBUH), offering 40 prayers in Masjid-e-Nabvi (SAW) will depart for Makkah on May 7. These caravans will depart in accordance with the sequence of their arrival in Madinah, he explained.
Explaining the single-route system, the spokesperson said that all Pakistani pilgrims who arrive in Madinah will proceed to Makkah to perform the religious obligation of Hajj and then return to Pakistan via Jeddah. Those arriving directly in Makkah will follow the reverse route, visiting Madinah before returning to their home country, he added.
Umer Butt said that upon reaching Makkah, the guests of Allah Almighty will perform their first obligatory Umrah. Through Saudi Arabia’s Nusuk mobile app, pilgrims are continuing to offer Nawafil (optional prayers) in Riyaz ul Jannah, he said.
