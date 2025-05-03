Open Menu

Shenzhou-19 Return Capsule Touches Down, Astronauts All Sound

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 01:10 PM

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The return capsule of the Shenzhou-19 crewed spaceship, carrying astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

The three astronauts are all in good health condition, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

