UrduPoint.com

More Than 100 Haitians Repatriated From Mexico

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 02:08 PM

More than 100 Haitians repatriated from Mexico

More than 100 Haitians flew home on a repatriation flight from Mexico, the country's migration department said, as part of an agreement to address the rise in migration on the US border

Tuxtla Guti�rrez, Mexico, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :More than 100 Haitians flew home on a repatriation flight from Mexico, the country's migration department said, as part of an agreement to address the rise in migration on the US border.

Authorities carried out "the return of migrants from Haiti, in compliance with human rights and in agreement with consular authorities of that country," the National Migration Institute said Wednesday.

The 129 Haitians departed from Tapachula, Chiapas to the International Airport of Port-au-Prince, the statement added.

It was the second flight following an agreement between the two countries to begin the "voluntary" assisted returns from Mexico.

Thousands of undocumented migrants -- many of them Haitians who had been living in South America -- have arrived in recent weeks hoping to enter the United States.

After being turned away at the US border, many are seeking to stay as refugees there, rather than return to their poverty-stricken country.

Jose Miguel Vivanco, Human Rights Watch executive director for Americas, tweeted a video that he purported to show a man fleeing Mexican immigration agents as he queued to board a plane to Haiti.

"Is this what the Mexican government is calling 'voluntary' returns?" he tweeted.

The Mexican government did not refer to the second flight as voluntary in its statement, unlike the September repatriation.

Related Topics

Port-au-Prince Man Tapachula United States Mexico Haiti September Border From Government Refugee Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Speaker Razumkov

Ukrainian Parliament Dismisses Speaker Razumkov

20 seconds ago
 ANP Chief grieved over losses in Baluchistan earth ..

ANP Chief grieved over losses in Baluchistan earthquake

22 seconds ago
 Masdar signs agreement to develop solar projects i ..

Masdar signs agreement to develop solar projects in Iraq with total capacity of ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Surges to Hi ..

Russia's Single-Day COVID-19 Increase Surges to Highest Level Since December 31

12 minutes ago
 'Naat Khawani' competition to be held on Oct 9

'Naat Khawani' competition to be held on Oct 9

12 minutes ago
 Ijaz expresses grief over losses in the Harnai ear ..

Ijaz expresses grief over losses in the Harnai earthquake

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.