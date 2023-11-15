More than 200,000 people displaced in recent Myanmar fighting: UN

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) More than 200,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Myanmar after an alliance of ethnic minority groups launched an offensive against the military last month, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

"As of 14 November, more than 200,000 people" across Shan, Chin, Kayah and Mon states and Sagaing region have been "forcibly displaced due to the fighting", the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said.

At least 75 civilians including children have been killed and 94 people wounded in the fighting, UNOCHA said, citing initial reports from the field.

Fighting has raged since October 27 across northern Shan state near the Chinese border after the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and Arakan Army (AA) launched attacks on the military.