Moroccan Authorities To Restrict Movement In 8 Largest Cities Due To COVID-19 Spike

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Moroccan Authorities to Restrict Movement in 8 Largest Cities Due to COVID-19 Spike

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Moroccan authorities announced a ban on entry and exit from eight cities of the kingdom due to an increase in COVID-29 cases.

Entrance into the cities of Casablanca, Tangier, Tetouan, Fez, Marrakesh, Meknes, Berrechid, and Settat is prohibited starting Monday night, according to a press release from the Moroccan Interior Ministry and Health Ministry received by Sputnik.

"The decision was made in connection with a significant increase in recent days in the number of cases of coronavirus in these cities ... and in light of the fact that the majority of citizens do not comply with precautions, such as social distancing, wearing masks, using disinfectants," the message says.

The decision does not affect those who urgently need medical attention and employees of enterprises that have received special permits from local authorities. Freight transport is also not subject to the ban.

According to the Moroccan Ministry of Health, more than 20,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the kingdom, 313 patients have died. On Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported 633 new cases, slightly less than the record-setting previous day, when 811 cases were registered.

