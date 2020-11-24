UrduPoint.com
Morocco Plans To Offer Coronavirus Vaccine To At Least 80% Of Population - Health Minister

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) Morocco is rolling out a mass vaccination campaign that will span 12 weeks and will cover at least 80 percent of Moroccans, Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb said.

"The goal of the campaign is to preserve public health and to lessen the social and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic through reducing the number of coronavirus-related deaths," Ait Taleb said, as quoted by Morocco World news on Monday, adding that " the campaign will cover no less than 80% of Morocco's residents with a safe and effective vaccine.

The health minister added that the vaccination campaign will begin "in a few weeks" and will span 12 weeks with all Moroccans aged 18 and over being eligible to get the vaccine, which will require two injections.

Priority will be given to the elderly, people with chronic medical conditions and frontline workers.

Morocco has over 327,500 confirmed coronavirus cases and the country's COVID-19 death toll stands at nearly 5,400 according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

