Morocco Wants To Cooperate With Russia In Pharmacology, Cybersecurity - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Morocco is interested in expanding its cooperation with Russia in health care, the pharmaceutical industry and cybersecurity, Deputy Head of the Russian-Moroccan Business Council Razha Shafik El' Ali told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that a pharmaceutical industry hub could be created in Morocco

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Morocco is interested in expanding its cooperation with Russia in health care, the pharmaceutical industry and cybersecurity, Deputy Head of the Russian-Moroccan business Council Razha Shafik El' Ali told Sputnik on Wednesday, adding that a pharmaceutical industry hub could be created in Morocco.

"Russia and Morocco could expand their trade in such fields as health care and pharmaceutical industry. A pharmaceutical industry hub could be created in Morocco. Besides, Morocco is interested in cybersecurity. Russian companies with solid experience could be of interest to the whole African continent," El Ali said.

In April, Zambian Ambassador to Russia Shadreck Luwita also told Sputnik that his country was interested in cooperating with Russia in many areas of information technologies, in particular, it would like to adopt Russia's best practices of digitizing the health care system.

In addition, Eswatinian Princess Sikhanyiso Dlamini, who also serves as her country's minister of information, communication and technology, told Sputnik during the Russia-Africa Summit that Eswatini was interested in cooperation in cybersecurity with Russia.

In May, Equatorial Guinean Ambassador in Moscow Luciano Nkogo Ndong Ayekaba told Sputnik that Russia could establish a pharmaceutical industry hub in Equatorial Guinea, which would be instrumental in providing other African countries with medical drugs.

