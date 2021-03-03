Moscow, Baghdad Discussed Russian Firms' Engagement in Iraqi Energy Projects - Minister

Moscow and Baghdad have discussed new Russian companies' engagement in oil and gas projects in Iraq, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday

"Our cooperation with Iraq is developing successfully.

At today's negotiations, we discussed the possibility to expand cooperation ... including participation of other [Russian] companies � apart from the major companies already operating in Iraq, such as Lukoil and Gazprom Neft � companies that show interest in implementing oil and gas projects," Shulginov said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.