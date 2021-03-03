UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Moscow, Baghdad Discussed Russian Firms' Engagement In Iraqi Energy Projects - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:05 PM

Moscow, Baghdad Discussed Russian Firms' Engagement in Iraqi Energy Projects - Minister

Moscow and Baghdad have discussed new Russian companies' engagement in oil and gas projects in Iraq, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Moscow and Baghdad have discussed new Russian companies' engagement in oil and gas projects in Iraq, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said on Wednesday.

"Our cooperation with Iraq is developing successfully.

At today's negotiations, we discussed the possibility to expand cooperation ... including participation of other [Russian] companies � apart from the major companies already operating in Iraq, such as Lukoil and Gazprom Neft � companies that show interest in implementing oil and gas projects," Shulginov said, as aired by the Russia-24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Iraq Oil Baghdad Gas From

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

8 minutes ago

Political advisers to pool more wisdom on better b ..

4 minutes ago

ATC indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat in motorway gang-r ..

4 minutes ago

EU support open, fair, rules-based trade

4 minutes ago

Turkey in Negotiations With Russia on Second Batch ..

10 minutes ago

Centre-right MEPs open way to move against Orban p ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.