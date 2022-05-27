UrduPoint.com

Moscow Declares 5 Employees Of Croatian Embassy Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Moscow Declares 5 Employees of Croatian Embassy Personae Non Gratae - Foreign Ministry

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Croatian ambassador in Moscow on Friday, expressed a strong protest to him and declared five employees of the Croatian embassy in Moscow personae non gratae in response to the steps taken earlier by Zagreb

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the Croatian ambassador in Moscow on Friday, expressed a strong protest to him and declared five employees of the Croatian embassy in Moscow personae non gratae in response to the steps taken earlier by Zagreb.

"On May 27, the Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia to the Russian Federation, Tomislav Car, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, a strong protest was expressed to him in connection with the groundless attempts of the Croatian authorities to blame Russia for war crimes in Ukraine and the provision of military assistance by the Croatian side to the neo-Nazi Kiev regime," the statement says.

"In response to the unfriendly steps taken earlier by Zagreb to reduce the size of the Russian diplomatic mission, car was handed a note declaring five employees of the Croatian embassy in Moscow personae non gratae," the ministry added.

