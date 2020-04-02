UrduPoint.com
Moscow Mayor Orders Elderly Residents to Self-Isolate Until May 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The mayor of Moscow said Thursday that all residents aged 65 and over were required to stay at home until May 1 to avoid being infected with the new coronavirus.

"Citizens over 65 years old as well as those with pre-existing conditions... are to self-isolate from March 26, 2020 to May 1, 2020," Sergei Sobyanin decreed.

Those already infected and their families are expected to self-quarantine. Their compliance will be monitored using modern technology.

Sobyanin urged all residents to respect restrictions on public life and show patience during these trying times, while authorities do "everything possible and impossible" to defeat the virus.

"Obviously, the pandemic will not be over soon. We must stay patient and resolute. We are in for tough times," the mayor wrote in a statement on his website.

"I am confident that the city will solve all problems. And our life will get back to normal," he added.

More Stories From World

