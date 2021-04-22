UrduPoint.com
Moscow On US, NATO Troops Exit From Afghanistan: Billions Of Dollars Spent In Vain

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:14 PM

Moscow on US, NATO Troops Exit From Afghanistan: Billions of Dollars Spent in Vain

The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the "failure" of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, saying that the multibillion-dollar investment in the country's security "have gone into the sand."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on the "failure" of the NATO mission in Afghanistan, saying that the multibillion-dollar investment in the country's security "have gone into the sand."

"Billions of Dollars in training for Afghan national security forces have gone into the sand. The recognition of the fact that the Afghan problems have no military solution came to the Americans only after a decade of an inglorious campaign," the ministry said in a commentary.

The ministry noted that the United States and other NATO countries, leaving, promised to continue supporting the Afghan security forces.

"Whether they succeed in doing this is a big question, because in over 20 years the alliance has failed to cope with the task of creating local combat-ready security structures that could independently protect the country and ensure law and order in it," the ministry said, pointing out that observers recognize the mission of the alliance as a failure.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO countries, in coordination with the United States, decided to begin a gradual withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan by May 1.

