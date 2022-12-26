Moscow Says 3 Russian Soldiers Killed as Drone Downed Off Saratov Region Military Airfield

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) A Ukrainian drone was shot down near the Engels military airfield in Russia's Saratov region, with three soldiers killed by the drone's wreckage, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"On December 26, at about 01:35 Moscow time (22:35 GMT on December 25), a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region by means of anti-aircraft defense of the Russian Aerospace Forces. As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian soldiers of the technical staff who were at the airfield were fatally injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The aviation equipment was not damaged in the incident, the statement added.