UrduPoint.com

Moscow Says Will Respond To Wreath Laying Incident With Russian Ambassador In Poland

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023 | 06:46 PM

Moscow Says Will Respond to Wreath Laying Incident With Russian Ambassador in Poland

A strong protest to Poland will not be the only countermeasure in response to the incident with the wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A strong protest to Poland will not be the only countermeasure in response to the incident with the wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an aggressive crowd blocked the way for Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev at a memorial cemetery in Warsaw, where he arrived to lay flowers on Victory Day. The crowd demanded that the ambassador remove the St. George ribbon from his jacket. Andreev failed to lay a wreath at the cemetery and had to leave the memorial.

"As we have already said, a strong protest will be expressed to the Polish side, and I can assure you, this is not the only countermeasures that will be taken," Zakharova told a briefing.

Related Topics

Protest Russia Warsaw St. George Poland From

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Spe ..

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal ..

6 minutes ago
 Georgia to Allow Direct Flights to Russia by Non-S ..

Georgia to Allow Direct Flights to Russia by Non-Sanctioned Airlines - Economic ..

6 minutes ago
 QAU, Malaysian edu center to establish "Humanistic ..

QAU, Malaysian edu center to establish "Humanistic Buddhism Research Centre" at ..

1 second ago
 Biden to Host Indian Prime Minister Modi on June 2 ..

Biden to Host Indian Prime Minister Modi on June 22 - White House

2 seconds ago
 Polish Commission on Geographical Names Rules to R ..

Polish Commission on Geographical Names Rules to Rename Russia's Kaliningrad - R ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy proje ..

UAE achieving rapid progress in solar energy projects, march towards zero greenh ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.