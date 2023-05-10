Moscow Says Will Respond to Wreath Laying Incident With Russian Ambassador in Poland

A strong protest to Poland will not be the only countermeasure in response to the incident with the wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A strong protest to Poland will not be the only countermeasure in response to the incident with the wreath laying ceremony in Warsaw, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an aggressive crowd blocked the way for Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev at a memorial cemetery in Warsaw, where he arrived to lay flowers on Victory Day. The crowd demanded that the ambassador remove the St. George ribbon from his jacket. Andreev failed to lay a wreath at the cemetery and had to leave the memorial.

"As we have already said, a strong protest will be expressed to the Polish side, and I can assure you, this is not the only countermeasures that will be taken," Zakharova told a briefing.