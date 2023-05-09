Moscow to Express Protest to Poland Over Incident With Russian Ambassador - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Moscow will express its protest to Poland in connection with the provocative actions against Russian diplomats at a memorial cemetery on May 9, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday, an aggressive crowd blocked the way for Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev at a memorial cemetery in Warsaw, where he arrived on Tuesday to lay flowers on Victory Day. The crowd demanded that the ambassador remove the St. George ribbon from his jacket. Andreev failed to lay a wreath at the cemetery and had to leave the memorial.

"The Polish Foreign Ministry was informed about the ceremony planned by the embassy, but the Polish authorities did not prevent the provocative actions of the 'protesters.

' The Polish side will receive our strong protest. We consider this action as another manifestation of an unfriendly attitude on the part of the Polish side and, above all, an insult to the memory of more than 600,000 Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Poland from German occupation," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry noted that the incident demonstrates "the hypocrisy of Warsaw's policy in assessing the events of World War II and attempts to forget the role of our people in saving the countries of Europe enslaved by Nazi Germany."

"Such policy of the Polish authorities will not be left without a proper reaction," the ministry added.