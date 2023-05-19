Moscow to Host Trilateral Azeri-Armenian Peace Talks on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023)

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed over the weekend to resume talks on border demarcation following a string of armed clashes. They have also fought two wars over the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Moscow has been making efforts to negotiate a lasting peace between the two regional rivals and help them rebuild trust, redraw the border, and restore economic ties and transport links. A parallel negotiating process is underway in Brussels.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will also meet Ararat Mirzoyan of Armenia and Jeyhun Bayramov of Azerbaijan one-on-one to discuss bilateral and international issues. The Armenian and Azeri diplomats will meet face-to-face to discuss outlooks for a peace deal.