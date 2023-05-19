The New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow has opened an exhibition dubbed "Age of Graphics. From Kazimir Malevich to Oleg Kudryashov," which features at least 250 graphic artworks acquired by the main museum of Russian national art over the last 20 years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The New Tretyakov Gallery in Moscow has opened an exhibition dubbed "Age of Graphics. From Kazimir Malevich to Oleg Kudryashov," which features at least 250 graphic artworks acquired by the main museum of Russian national art over the last 20 years.

The exhibits - drawings, watercolors and engravings - were created from the late 1910s to the early 2020s. Among them are works of art created by leading artists of the Russian avant-garde such as Kazimir Malevich, Alexander Rodchenko, Varvara Stepanova, as well as formalists Vladimir Favorsky, Konstantin Istomin, Nikolay Kupreyanov, and their followers Anastasia Akhtyrko and Ilya Kuleshov.

A special place is devoted to those artists who determined the key trends of 1930s' Soviet art, including Nikolay Lapshin, Vladimir Grinberg, Tatyana Mavrina and those of the 1960s and 1970s: Viktor Popkov, Nikolai Andronov, Viktor Vakidin, as well as representatives of Soviet Nonconformist Art Vladimir Nemukhin, Mikhail Shvartsman and Hulot Sooster.

Contemporary Russian art developments are demonstrated via the works of Kirill Mamonov, Vladimir Kosynkin, Galina Vanshenkina, German Cheremushkin and others to show the dynamics of the spatial and plastic solutions in Russian graphics.

The exhibition is taking place from May 18 to October 1, 2023. The museum has received a total of 3,000 artworks over the last 20 years, with only 250 of them selected to be shown at the exhibition.