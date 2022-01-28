Russia has contacts with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), but their recognition as a political force depends on their fulfillment of a number of obligations and efforts to fight terrorism, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) Russia has contacts with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), but their recognition as a political force depends on their fulfillment of a number of obligations and efforts to fight terrorism, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"As for the general situation, it remains very complicated ... We have contacts with the Taliban, of course, this is natural. If we talk about their recognition as a political force, then there is such a general position regarding the formation of an inclusive government, regarding the fulfillment of a number of obligations that this government must fulfill, and, of course, the fight against terrorism," Medvedev said.