Most Americans View Cyberterrorism as 'Critical Threat' to US Vital Interests - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Eighty-four percent of United States citizens view cyberterrorism as a "critical threat" to the country's vital interests in the next 10 years, a Gallup poll showed on Wednesday.

At the same time, 13% of respondents listed this threat as "important, not critical," according to the poll.

Development of nuclear weapons by Iran and North Korea was mentioned as a "critical threat" by 74% and 73% of US citizens respectively, data showed.

China's military and economic power greatly concerned 66% and 64% of Americans, the poll said. Meanwhile, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine came in seventh place on the respondents' list of critical threats with 56% of the votes.

The poll was conducted from February 1-23 and surveyed 1,008 adults.