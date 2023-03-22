UrduPoint.com

Most Americans View Cyberterrorism As 'Critical Threat' To US Vital Interests - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Most Americans View Cyberterrorism as 'Critical Threat' to US Vital Interests - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Eighty-four percent of United States citizens view cyberterrorism as a "critical threat" to the country's vital interests in the next 10 years, a Gallup poll showed on Wednesday.

At the same time, 13% of respondents listed this threat as "important, not critical," according to the poll.

Development of nuclear weapons by Iran and North Korea was mentioned as a "critical threat" by 74% and 73% of US citizens respectively, data showed.

China's military and economic power greatly concerned 66% and 64% of Americans, the poll said. Meanwhile, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine came in seventh place on the respondents' list of critical threats with 56% of the votes.

The poll was conducted from February 1-23 and surveyed 1,008 adults.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Russia Nuclear Same Gallup United States North Korea February From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

Sharjah Ruler opens Jarir Bookstore in Sharjah

6 seconds ago
 Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy M ..

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Rulers on Holy Month of Ramadan

30 minutes ago
 BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark Mo ..

BEEAH Education’s IEMS Academy signs landmark MoU with Ajman University

1 hour ago
 UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

2 hours ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

3 hours ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.