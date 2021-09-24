'Most wanted' gangster among three killed in Delhi courtroom shootout: police

A notorious Indian gangster was killed by gunmen dressed as lawyers in a bloody shootout in a New Delhi courtroom on Friday, police said

New Delhi, Sept 24, 2021: A notorious Indian gangster was killed by gunmen dressed as lawyers in a bloody shootout in a New Delhi courtroom on Friday, police said.

Jitendra Gogi, Delhi's most-wanted mobster before he was detained in March last year, was in a Rohini District courtroom for a hearing when two people dressed as lawyers opened fire, killing him before they were shot dead by officers, police told AFP.