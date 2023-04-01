UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The Permanent Representative of Mozambique to the United Nations Pedro Comissario Afonso told Sputnik he wished he could have studied in Russia.

The envoy studied a postgraduate degree in international law and international relations at the University of Columbia in New York, conflict resolution in Uppsala, Sweden and law in Mozambique.

"I wish I could have studied in Russia," Pedro Comissario Afonso told Sputnik.

Mozambique during its UNSC presidency, the ambassador said, tried to pass on to the member states its historical experience that one has to negotiate a crisis, listen carefully and never push the other party into a dialogue.

The country organized an open debate on women, peace and security led by Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo, a discussion on security reform, and a signature debate on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, which was presided by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.