UrduPoint.com

Mozambique's UN Envoy Says Wishes He Could Have Studied In Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Mozambique's UN Envoy Says Wishes He Could Have Studied in Russia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2023) The Permanent Representative of Mozambique to the United Nations Pedro Comissario Afonso told Sputnik he wished he could have studied in Russia.

The envoy studied a postgraduate degree in international law and international relations at the University of Columbia in New York, conflict resolution in Uppsala, Sweden and law in Mozambique.

"I wish I could have studied in Russia," Pedro Comissario Afonso told Sputnik.

Mozambique during its UNSC presidency, the ambassador said, tried to pass on to the member states its historical experience that one has to negotiate a crisis, listen carefully and never push the other party into a dialogue.

The country organized an open debate on women, peace and security led by Foreign Minister Veronica Macamo, a discussion on security reform, and a signature debate on threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, which was presided by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Russia Uppsala Columbia New York Sweden Mozambique Women

Recent Stories

UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-J ..

UAE is a country where nothing is impossible: Al-Jundi journal, April Issue

8 minutes ago
 PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore me ..

PDM leaders to devise future strategy in Lahore meeting today

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st April 2023

3 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039; ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Iraq&#039;s Supreme Judicial Council

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.