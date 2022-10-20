Musk Says SpaceX Placed More Active Satellites in Orbit Than 'Rest of Earth Combined'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk said on Thursday that SpaceX had more active satellites in Earth's orbit than "the rest of Earth combined."

Musk commented on the news published by the Teslarati portal, which says that SpaceX is preparing for the 30th launch of Starlink satellites in 2022.

"SpaceX has more active satellites in orbit than rest of Earth combined, tracking to double rest of Earth soon," Musk said on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the company said that the launch of a Falcon 9 launch vehicle with 54 Starlink satellites is scheduled for October 20 in Florida.