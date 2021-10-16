Myanmar junta 'extremely disappointed' over ASEAN summit snub: official

Myanmar's junta said Saturday it was "extremely disappointed" with ASEAN's decision to exclude its leader Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming summit, amid concerns by the regional bloc over his military government's commitment to solving a deadly political stalemate

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Myanmar's junta said Saturday it was "extremely disappointed" with ASEAN's decision to exclude its leader Min Aung Hlaing from an upcoming summit, amid concerns by the regional bloc over his military government's commitment to solving a deadly political stalemate.

"Myanmar is extremely disappointed and strongly objected (to) the outcomes of the emergency foreign ministers meeting, as the discussions and decision on Myanmar's representation issue was done without consensus and was against the objectives of ASEAN," the Myanmar Foreign Ministry said in a statement.