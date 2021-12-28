UrduPoint.com

N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Presides Over Plenary Meeting Of Ruling WPK Party - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 01:02 PM

N. Korea's Kim Jong Un Presides Over Plenary Meeting of Ruling WPK Party - State Media

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has chaired the 4th plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has chaired the 4th plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

The meeting took place on Monday and was attended by members and alternate members of the WPK Central Committee.

Meanwhile, officials from the committee departments, ministries, national institutions, industrial establishments and various territorial entities and relevant major sectors were only present as observers.

The meeting's goal is to review the implementation of the country's policies this year and discuss the future policies and practical tasks, according to the news agency.

In January, Kim was elected as the WPK general secretary by the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea.

Related Topics

Kim Jong January Congress From

Recent Stories

ICC Awards 2021 will be announced today

ICC Awards 2021 will be announced today

7 minutes ago
 PTI diverting resources toward youth to encourage ..

PTI diverting resources toward youth to encourage sports culture: Minister Rai T ..

3 minutes ago
 “Prep by PGC” – A free app revolutionizing e ..

“Prep by PGC” – A free app revolutionizing education in Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 Taliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Minist ..

Taliban Open Fire on Protesters Near Former Ministry of Women's Affairs in Kabul

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Plans to Buy Russian Tor-M2 Missile System ..

Belarus Plans to Buy Russian Tor-M2 Missile Systems - Russian Military Corporati ..

3 minutes ago
 Lakki women block road to protest gas loadshedding ..

Lakki women block road to protest gas loadshedding

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.