MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un has chaired the 4th plenary meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday.

The meeting took place on Monday and was attended by members and alternate members of the WPK Central Committee.

Meanwhile, officials from the committee departments, ministries, national institutions, industrial establishments and various territorial entities and relevant major sectors were only present as observers.

The meeting's goal is to review the implementation of the country's policies this year and discuss the future policies and practical tasks, according to the news agency.

In January, Kim was elected as the WPK general secretary by the 8th Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea.