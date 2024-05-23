Open Menu

Nadal To Face Zverev In Opening Match Of Farewell French Open

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Nadal to face Zverev in opening match of farewell French Open

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Rafael Nadal was drawn to face world number four Alexander Zverev in a blockbuster opening match at his farewell French Open tournament on Thursday.

Nadal, the record 14-time champion at Roland Garros, is unseeded this year after injury saw his ranking plummet to 276.

He and Zverev met in the semi-finals of the French Open in 2022 when the German was forced to retire after suffering a serious ankle injury.

Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, will turn 38 next week and this season will be his last on tour.

He holds a 7-3 winning head-to-head record against Germany's Zverev with five of those victories coming on clay. Zverev, 27, arrives in Paris on the back of lifting the Rome Open title last weekend.

