NATO Activity in Arctic Increases - Russian Northern Fleet

SEVEROMORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) NATO operational and combat training activities near Russian borders in the Arctic have grown in intensity in recent years, Commander of Russian Northern Fleet Adm. Alexander Moiseyev said on Thursday.

"The NATO naval forces have begun the practice of carrying out regular single and group campaigns of combat surface ships, which, I can state, has in fact not happened since the Second World War. There has been an increase in the duration of the presence of submarines and surface ships of the US Navy in the Barents and Norwegian Seas," Moiseyev said during a briefing.

According to the fleet's commander, the intensity of operational and combat training activities of NATO's military has increased as well.

"At the same time, the areas of their conduct are shifting to the borders of Russia. The intensity of flights in the Arctic by strategic bomber aircraft of the US Air Force has significantly increased," Moiseyev said, adding that such actions are "provocative in nature."