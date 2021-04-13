NATO Chief to Meet With Ukrainian Top Diplomat in Brussels on Tuesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is scheduled to meet with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday.

Kuleba and Stoltenberg will take part in an extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission initiated by Kiev.

A joint briefing with the NATO chief is set to take place after the meeting.

The meeting comes ahead of the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Brussels. Stoltenberg and Austin are set to discuss the escalation in Donbas, among other things.