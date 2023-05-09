NATO Members Risk to Replace Dependency on Russia With One on China - Geoana

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) NATO member states risk replacing the dependency on Russian natural resources with dependency on China in terms of critical supply chains, Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana said on Tuesday.

"We should be aware of the fact that we risk now to replace one dependency on Russian natural resources with another dependency on China on many critical supply chains," Geoana said during a discussion hosted by the Atlantic Council.

The deputy secretary-general underscored that NATO members should be very careful and pay special attention to not create any dependencies on China in the national security area.

Geoana also said that the alliance's member states in Eastern Europe should be more proactive in reaching out to their Western allies, including the United States, to make sure they are included in ongoing reshoring efforts.

Earlier in May, the EU statistical office Eurostat said that imposing sanctions against Russia along with adopting green energy policies resulted in a 61% decrease in Russian fuel shipments to Europe in 2022.

After Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, the West actively searched for ways to limit Moscow's energy-related income, notably from oil and gas. Moreover, the Ukraine conflict also stopped the flow of Russian gas to Europe, which led to a spike in energy prices and shortages, forcing countries to look for alternatives, in particular, the United States and its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.