NATO Needs To Engage With China On Climate Change, Arms Control - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 03:50 AM

NATO Needs to Engage With China on Climate Change, Arms Control - Stoltenberg

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) NATO must engage with China on issues like climate change and arms control, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

"The rise of China poses some opportunities for our economies for trade and we need to engage with China on issues like climate change and arms control," Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Stoltenberg noted that China will soon have the biggest economy in the world and pointed out that Beijing is heavily investing in advanced military capabilities.

However, Stoltenberg emphasized that China does not share NATO's values, so the alliance must work with partners in the Asia Pacific, primarily Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan, to counter Beijing's activities.

NATO leaders will meet in Brussels on June 14 to discuss issues related to China, Russia, cyber security, global terrorism, and climate change, Stoltenberg said.

More Stories From World

