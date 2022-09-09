NATO Putting Hundreds of Thousand of Troops on High Readiness in East Flank - Stoltenberg

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) NATO is building up the alliance's presence in the eastern flank, putting hundreds of thousand of troops on high readiness, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"We are significantly enhancing our presence in the east of the alliance, putting hundreds of thousand of troops on high readiness, supported with significant air and naval forces," Stoltenberg told reporters at a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.