NATO Sent 1,170 Air Defense Systems, 440 Tanks to Ukraine Since December 2021 - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) NATO states have transferred to Ukraine 1,170 air defense systems, 440 tanks, 1,510 infantry fighting vehicles, and 655 artillery systems since December 2021, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

Additionally, Kiev received from the NATO states 9,800 missiles for multiple launch rocket systems, 609,000 anti-tank rounds and 1.206 million shells, the statement read.

Most of the military equipment provided by Western countries to Ukraine was destroyed by Russian troops, the SVR added.