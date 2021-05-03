NATO's June summit will discuss a road map for Ukraine's accession to the alliance, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) NATO's June summit will discuss a road map for Ukraine's accession to the alliance, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Monday.

On Monday, Poland marks the 230th anniversary of the first national constitution. The leaders of Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia arrived in Warsaw for the Constitution Day celebrations.

During a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Duda told his counterpart about "the prospect of the upcoming summit of the Bucharest Nine," a security alliance comprising Poland, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia. According to the Polish leader, the summit will take place in Bucharest in a week, and is due to touch upon "the issue of Ukraine and Belarus.

"Secondly, we talked about the upcoming summit of the entire North Atlantic Alliance [NATO], which will be held in Brussels in a month and a half - in mid-June, where this topic will also be undoubtedly discussed," Duda noted.

He explained that the NATO summit will discuss "Ukraine's security as such, and in this regard, the security of the whole of Central Europe," and outline to Kiev "in a formalized way the road that it must pass for membership in the North Atlantic Alliance, a road map for this membership, which is a fundamental issue and what Ukraine is fighting for."