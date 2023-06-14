UrduPoint.com

Nearly 319,000 Citizens Of Japan's Naha Ordered To Evacuate Over Landslides - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Evacuation has been announced for 318,900 residents of the city of Naha, the capital city of Japan's southernmost prefecture Okinawa, over landslide warnings, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

The fourth out of five possible danger levels has been declared in Naha due to the threat of landslides caused by torrential rains, the NHK channel said. the authorities urge people to shelter in secure places, the report said.

Warning level four urges people to evacuate to shelters while it is still possible. The highest alert, warning level five, urges people to take immediate action to ensure their safety.

