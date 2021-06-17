UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 60 German Police Officers Injured In Clashes With Left-Wing Radicals In Berlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Nearly 60 German Police Officers Injured in Clashes With Left-Wing Radicals in Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Nearly 60 police officers in Berlin were injured during an attempt to evict an abandoned house occupied by left-wing radicals, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the city's law enforcement.

Stones and bottles were reportedly hurled at the police officers, but they still remained on duty despite sustained injuries.

According to the police, the protests during the eviction were staged by a group of some 200 people, their faces were covered with headscarves and balaclavas. They set fire to makeshift barricades and pelted the police with stones from the rooftops of the neighboring buildings. One person was detained. To extinguish the fire, the police used special equipment, including a water cannon.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Water Berlin From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives US Commander of NATO&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister ..

3 hours ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

1 hour ago

Over 23% people to have lasting post-Covid symptom ..

1 hour ago

French minister warns UK over Northern Ireland

1 hour ago

IT sector has potential to boost exports upto $5 b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.