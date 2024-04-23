Nearly 82 Percent Chinese Have Reading Habit: Survey
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM
KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A survey released on Tuesday showed that the overall reading habit among Chinese adults stood at 81.9 percent in 2023, marking a slight increase from that in 2022.
Of the total, the habit of reading books among Chinese adults came in at 59.8 percent, maintaining the same level as the previous year. Among Chinese minors, the overall reading rate was even higher, reaching 86.
2 percent, up by 2 percentage points from 2022, according to the survey.
However, there was a decrease in the number of people reading newspapers or magazines, whereas the trend of digital reading, such as on computers, mobile phones, or other handheld devices, is growing. Approximately 80.3 percent of those surveyed in 2023 reported having experience with digital reading, reflecting a 0.2 percentage point increase from the previous year.
Recent Stories
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab
Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster
Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral
More Stories From World
-
China's manufacturing powerhouse sees foreign trade growth in Q110 minutes ago
-
Malaysia military helicopters crash, killing 10 crew10 minutes ago
-
Musk lashes Australian order demanding X remove stabbing videos10 minutes ago
-
Shenzhen issues red alert for rainstorm20 minutes ago
-
Chinese police launch campaign to hunt down economic fugitives abroad20 minutes ago
-
China mulls intensifying statistical supervision through law amendment20 minutes ago
-
China launches initiative to promote cultural, tourism consumption20 minutes ago
-
Innovation Week underway in Mongolia20 minutes ago
-
China kicks off National Conference on Reading, stresses cultural confidence30 minutes ago
-
More than 50,000 displaced by clashes in northern Ethiopia: UN1 hour ago
-
Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests2 hours ago
-
Taiwan hit by dozens of strong aftershocks from deadly quake2 hours ago