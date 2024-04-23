Nearly 82 percent Chinese have reading habit: survey

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A survey released on Tuesday showed that the overall reading habit among Chinese adults stood at 81.9 percent in 2023, marking a slight increase from that in 2022.

Of the total, the habit of reading books among Chinese adults came in at 59.8 percent, maintaining the same level as the previous year. Among Chinese minors, the overall reading rate was even higher, reaching 86.

2 percent, up by 2 percentage points from 2022, according to the survey.

However, there was a decrease in the number of people reading newspapers or magazines, whereas the trend of digital reading, such as on computers, mobile phones, or other handheld devices, is growing. Approximately 80.3 percent of those surveyed in 2023 reported having experience with digital reading, reflecting a 0.2 percentage point increase from the previous year.