Open Menu

Nearly 82 Percent Chinese Have Reading Habit: Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Nearly 82 percent Chinese have reading habit: survey

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A survey released on Tuesday showed that the overall reading habit among Chinese adults stood at 81.9 percent in 2023, marking a slight increase from that in 2022.

Of the total, the habit of reading books among Chinese adults came in at 59.8 percent, maintaining the same level as the previous year. Among Chinese minors, the overall reading rate was even higher, reaching 86.

2 percent, up by 2 percentage points from 2022, according to the survey.

However, there was a decrease in the number of people reading newspapers or magazines, whereas the trend of digital reading, such as on computers, mobile phones, or other handheld devices, is growing. Approximately 80.3 percent of those surveyed in 2023 reported having experience with digital reading, reflecting a 0.2 percentage point increase from the previous year.

Related Topics

Mobile China Same Reading From

Recent Stories

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases

3 minutes ago
 Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleu ..

Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

32 minutes ago
 Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

Iranian President arrives in Lahore today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Islam enlightened world with its teachings about k ..

Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh

13 hours ago
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing M ..

Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears

13 hours ago
 TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured vill ..

TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village

13 hours ago
 LCCI language courses from May 1

LCCI language courses from May 1

13 hours ago
 Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

Governor for service oriented governance in Punjab

14 hours ago
 Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat dis ..

Survivors tell of panic at C.Africa river boat disaster

13 hours ago
 Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower C ..

Enrolment campaign, awareness walk held in Lower Chitral

13 hours ago

More Stories From World