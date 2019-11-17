UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nearly 830 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours- Russian Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Nearly 830 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from neighboring Jordan and Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, in total 826 people returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from the territory of foreign states: 237 people (72 women and 120 children) left Lebanon for Syria via the Jdeydet-Yabus and Talkalakh CPs [checkpoints], and 589 people (177 women and 300 children) from Jordan via the Nassib CP," the center said in its daily bulletin.

The conflict in the country produced over 5 million refugees and over 6 million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance, according to the United Nations.

