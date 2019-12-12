UrduPoint.com
Nebraska National Guard Joins Rwanda Peacekeeping Force - US Africa Command

Some 6,000 Rwandan troops involved in peacekeeping operations will partner with US National Guard soldiers from the state of Nebraska, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Some 6,000 Rwandan troops involved in peacekeeping operations will partner with US National Guard soldiers from the state of Nebraska, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Thursday.

"This partnership will focus on engineering, logistics, medical readiness and aviation to enhance the Rwanda Defense Force's capability to prepare, deploy and sustain peacekeeping forces," AFRICOM Brig. Gen. Steven deMilliano said in the release.

The initiative - the 15th state partnership between the US and African nations - was announced during a ceremony in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, the release said.

Rwanda deploys nearly 6,000 soldiers annually for peacekeeping operations, according to the release.

