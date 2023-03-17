Netanyahu Allows Police to Crack Down on Violence During Judicial Reform Protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the police and the prosecutor's office on Friday to take strict measures immediately in response to violence and incitement of violence by the opponents of the government's judicial reform against state officials

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged the police and the prosecutor's office on Friday to take strict measures immediately in response to violence and incitement of violence by the opponents of the government's judicial reform against state officials.

"I expect the police and the prosecutor's office to take swift actions against those responsible for the incitement and violence," he said on Telegram.

Netanyahu condemned, in particular, the graffiti with a hateful statement against Justice Minister Yariv Levin, an attack against Economy Minister Nir Barkat and threats in relation to Chair of the Parliamentary Constitution, Law and Justice Committee Simcha Rothman made by opponents of the controversial reform.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli police started an investigation after a graffiti reading "an enemy of the people" appeared near Levin's house. On Thursday, a protester threw a stone at the window of the room in which Barkat was attending a conference. Last week, Rothman had to refrain from attending a face-to-face meeting with lawyers at the Israel Bar Association in Tel Aviv after the police reported receiving death threats against him.

Thousands have been protesting against the judicial reform in Israel for almost 10 weeks now. The draft law presented by Levin in January, if adopted, will significantly curtail the powers of the Israeli Supreme Court and give the government control over the procedure of the appointment of judges.