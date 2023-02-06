UrduPoint.com

New 'Chameleon' Camouflage Kit Being Developed In Russia - Manufacturer

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) A new camouflage kit is under development in Russia that will make the soldier invisible to thermal imagers and will allow him to merge with the terrain, Vladimir Kormushin, General Director of the "Kirasa" body armor manufacturer, told Sputnik.

"We strive to provide fighters with such a disguise that could make them literally invisible to the enemy.

Today, we are tasked with sheltering military personnel in various wavelength ranges, including thermal imaging. This can be achieved thanks to the emergence of new special materials," Kormushin said.

He explained that his company's new camouflage kit will provide "invisibility" to a soldier thanks to special fabrics and dyes.

"The ideal goal is to create such a uniform that would make the fighter invisible against a changing external background. ...The camouflage must change like a chameleon," Kormushin told Sputnik.

