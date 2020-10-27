UrduPoint.com
New Enterprises In Arctic Zone To Create 200,000 Jobs By 2035 - Development Strategy

New Enterprises in Arctic Zone to Create 200,000 Jobs by 2035 - Development Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) New enterprises in the Arctic zone will create 200,000 jobs by 2035, the average salary of workers will exceed 200,000 rubles ($2,618), according to Russia's Strategy for the Development of the Arctic Zone until 2035.

The presidential decree "On the Strategy for the Development of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation and Ensuring National Security for the Period until 2035" was published on Monday on the official internet portal of legal information.

According to the target indicators for the implementation of the strategy, by 2024, a total of 30,000 jobs will be created at new enterprises in the Arctic zone, by 2030 - 110,000 jobs, by 2035 - 200,000.

