New EU Sanctions Against Russia Provide For Punishment Of Those Trying To Bypass Sanctions
Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Under the eight EU sanctions package against Russia, individuals who are trying to circumvent EU sanctions regime against Russia will be sanctioned, the European Commission said on Thursday.
"The EU has introduced a new listing criterion, which will allow it to sanction persons who facilitate the infringements of the prohibition against circumvention of sanctions," the statement said.